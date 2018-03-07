Many storms brewing in White House: Top economic adviser announces departure, porn star lawyers up, Conway under fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today’s headlines varied from Jeff Sessions to Golden State, Donald Trump, Goldman Sachs, Stormi Daniels and the list goes on.

President Trump kicked off the firestorm with a Tweet that read, "The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! .....There is no CHAOS, only great Energy!"

Hours after that tweet, Trump's top economic adviser and former Goldman Sachs president-- Gary Cohn-- decided to step down, apparently over differences about steel tariffs.

"It's tough," the president announced at a White House press conference. "I like having people with two points of view, and I certainly have that."

Then, Wall Street had a meltdown Wednesday with the Dow falling more than 300 points after news of Cohn's departure!

As for Cohn's replacement, the president tweeted, "Many people wanting the job, will choose wisely."

"And I have heard story after story of capable people in the Gary Cohn mold being, trying to be recruited by the White House, and no one wants to go," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Then another storm blew through town and it's not that snowy Nor'easter we're talking about!

Former porn star Stormy Daniels dropped a bombshell with a lawsuit against the president seeking to invalidate a 'hush agreement' she claims they had about an alleged affair.

Her lawyers now claim Trump never signed the agreement, so it is invalid.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly said, "We've addressed our feelings on that situation, and I don't have anything else to add."

Then another firestorm erupted over Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway being accused of violating the Hatch Act by the Office of Special Counsel.

Special Counsel claims Conway mixed official government business with political views in two TV interviews last year during the hotly-contested special Senate race in Alabama.

"Roy Moore took a lead in the polls again. Why is that? Because the president himself came out and said he doesn't want a Liberal in the Senate," Conway said in one of the interviews.

But the White House pushed back, saying, "Conway did not advocate for or against the election of any particular candidate."

All these storms are bearing down on D.C., but the president seems to feel the economy is so robust it can withstand the turbulence of tariffs and potential trade wars.

"We're going to straighten it out, in a very loving way," Trump insisted.

So far, the market has bounced back after each downturn.

Perhaps the White House will just weather this storm like all the others.