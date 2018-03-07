Neighboring mobile home trailers destroyed in Kashmere Gardens fire

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to two burning mobile home trailers Wednesday morning at neighboring residences in the Kashmere Gardens area, according to investigators.

The trailers were sitting in the house’s driveways in the 5900 block of Hilary Street near Dabney Street when fire trucks arrived at 1 a.m. One of the home owners claims a power transformer at the top of a pole exploded and the sparks landed on his trailer causing the vehicle to catch fire. The flames then spread to a neighboring trailer, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.

The trailers were completely engulfed in flames and the outside wall of both houses received minor heat damage, firefighters said.

The following images were taken at the scene:

