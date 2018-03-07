Nor’easter causes 9,356 flight delays throughout the east coast

CNN— Wednesday’s nor’easter is the second in five days, and could include snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with locally higher rates of more than 2 inches an hour, the National Weather Service warns.

Pix11 reports that total accumulations will range from 4 to 8 inches in New York City, and Long Island can expect 1 to 4 inches. Parts of inland New Jersey, however, are expected to receive up to or more than 12 inches of snowfall.

The heavy downfall has caused major airport delays for JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty, Boston and Plilidelphia

As of 4:16 p.m. EST, CNN reported that 3,046 flights were cancelled and 9,356 flights were delayed.

Travellers are being told to visit Flightaware to get live updates on all travels in and around the east coast.

All flights to Newark (EWR) are diverting to nearby airports now (e.g. BWI or IAD) pic.twitter.com/JtU302rGmL — International Flight News (@FlightIntl) March 7, 2018