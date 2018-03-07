Not all heroes wear capes, some wear collars: HPD K-9 Officer Rony laid to rest after years of stellar service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes, they wear collars. And just like any member of law enforcement who falls in the line of duty, on Wednesday, HPD K9 officer Rony was given a hero's send-off.

Rony was put down in February after shattering a leg joint in the line of duty. The brave dog was injured while chasing a suspect through a wooded area in northeast Houston. He'd been with the Houston Police Department for seven years.

At his funeral, he was remembered by two-legged and four-legged fellow officers.

"Rony was assigned to senior police officer Dennis Shadden and completed 525 hours of challenging training with flying colors," said HPD Lt. Al Mihalco.

"And I never thought I would feel this way over an animal," said Shadden. "But the loyalty Rony had to me and his drive to do the job changed the way I thought forever."

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said, "I want to thank the family for taking on the responsibilities. It is a great responsibility to care for these working 4-legged cops when they are home and to love them."

The chase where Rony suffered his life-ending injury did result in an arrest. Just one of 250 collars he made during his years of service.

"He found bad guys," said Shadden. "He loved finding bad guys."

Rest in peace, Rony, and remember, all dogs run in Heaven!

