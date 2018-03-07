Pearland murder case now up to $105,000 reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas - A murder mystery in Pearland has investigators baffled and asking who killed Valerie Ruth Young?

The correct answer to that question is now worth some very big bucks, as in a reward of $105,000 dollars!

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000, and now a hundred grand has been added to the cash reward to help find Young's killer.

"My dad called me December 23rd, and he was hysterical, crying something. I've never heard my dad sound like, ever, that I needed to hurry over to the house something happened to my mom," the victim's son, Greg Young, recalled.

Valerie was last seen alive last year on a Friday afternoon back on December 22nd.

"We believe that it took place December 22nd, at some time," Greg said.

On December 23rd, the 59-year-old was found shot to death in her garage. The victim of an apparent homicide according to the medical examiner's office in Galveston County.

"My brother had said, 'Mom's gone,' and that she was dead, she had been murdered," Greg shared. "I got to the house, and all I could do was sit out by the ditch and wait for someone to come talk to me."

But how exactly did Valerie Young die?

And why?

Her purse and phone were missing, but that's all.

It seems there are many missing pieces to the puzzle, and some that authorities are keeping close to the vest.

"My mom was very caring. she loved animals, she loved her grandchildren, she loved her sons," Greg said. "She loved everyone."

Like every murder victim, Valerie Young deserves justice and so does her grieving family.

"We just, we just want answers," Greg said.

Now authorities hope such a huge payout will bring someone forward with the key info to make this mystery become history.