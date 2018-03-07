Schools incorporating chemically altered sprinklers to deter active shooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MEXICO— Instead of arming teachers with firearms to ward of school shooters, one Minnesota company is offering a waterproof solution.

The Crotega Threat Suppression System, uses high tech sensors to detect gunshots, and initiate the sprinkler system. The water in the system is a vinegar-based mixture that will soak the shooter and irritate their eyes, nose and mouth, making it hard to breathe.

The company rep says its a way to " snap an individual out of that psychological state" that they might be in during a shooting.

The system has yet to be added in any US schools but the invention has been installed in a engineering firm in Minnesota for testing.

With a price tag of around 50 to 60 thousand dollars per room, school systems like the one in Albuquerque New Mexico are having problems finding the funds for the project.