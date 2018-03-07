× Special election to be held in May to fill seat of Councilman Larry Green

HOUSTON — A special election will be held to fill the seat of Councilman Larry Green, who was found dead in his home near the Texas Medical Center on Tuesday.

The election will be held on May 5, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday during a city council meeting.

Green’s body was found at his condominium in the 1300 block of Old Spanish Trail Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday by officers who were responding to requests for a welfare check. His cause of death has not yet been released, and Houston police say there does not appear to be any foul play involved.

Houston city officials expressed grief and offered condolences after the news.

The mayor released the following statement: