Terminal C at IAH reopens after ‘suspicious bag’ evacuation

Posted 8:29 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, March 7, 2018

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department bomb squad has cleared a suspicious bag threat at George Bush Intercontinental Aiport, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Bill Begley, spokesperson for the Houston Airports System,  a TSA dog flagged an unattended bag in Terminal C as suspicious around 7 p.m.

HPD and airport personnel evacuated the terminal and redirected passengers to Terminal D, Begley said.

The terminal reopened an hour later after the bomb squad gave an all-clear, Begley said.

Passengers at IAH voiced their concern on social media.

 

 