Terminal C at IAH reopens after ‘suspicious bag’ evacuation
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department bomb squad has cleared a suspicious bag threat at George Bush Intercontinental Aiport, officials said on Wednesday.
According to Bill Begley, spokesperson for the Houston Airports System, a TSA dog flagged an unattended bag in Terminal C as suspicious around 7 p.m.
HPD and airport personnel evacuated the terminal and redirected passengers to Terminal D, Begley said.
The terminal reopened an hour later after the bomb squad gave an all-clear, Begley said.
Passengers at IAH voiced their concern on social media.