Terminal C at IAH reopens after 'suspicious bag' evacuation

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department bomb squad has cleared a suspicious bag threat at George Bush Intercontinental Aiport, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Bill Begley, spokesperson for the Houston Airports System, a TSA dog flagged an unattended bag in Terminal C as suspicious around 7 p.m.

HPD and airport personnel evacuated the terminal and redirected passengers to Terminal D, Begley said.

The terminal reopened an hour later after the bomb squad gave an all-clear, Begley said.

Terminal C was closed briefly due to a suspicious bag. The bag has been cleared by HPD and all areas will reopen immediately. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) March 8, 2018

Passengers at IAH voiced their concern on social media.

Welcome back to #Houston! Terminal C on lockdown due to a suspicious package. Everyone is fine, just annoyed that we can’t get our luggage. pic.twitter.com/kcjrjKZxiL — Linda (@L_i_n_d_e_rrrr) March 8, 2018

What's going on? @iah we cannot enter terminal C1. Police. No one is explaining @united — Pamela Austin (@BigThinkr) March 8, 2018

Stuck at @iah from what TSA told me there was a suspicious bag and their K9 picked up on something. Terminal C is shut down completely. pic.twitter.com/kmIYW7bgLM — David Talk (@DTalk86) March 8, 2018

IAH Terminal C completely shut down by HPD with machine guns. Anyone know what’s going on? — Nick Hellyar (@NickHellyar) March 8, 2018