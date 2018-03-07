Texas primary results are in, Democrats show up in record numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The results are in and with 90 percent of the vote, incumbent Governor Greg Abbott will be the Republican nominee for the top seat in Texas.

As far as his Democrat challenger, we've got a Houston versus Dallas rivalry showdown.

The Texas primary runoff election on May 22, will feature Dallas' Sheriff Lupe Valdez, who will faces off against Houston businessman Andrew White.

It's a race that could get interesting.

“I think that she's actually more likely to win, name ID especially, since she's been in elected office is one thing, and I think beyond that, too. I think that she's able to really speak to the more progressive wing of the party,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of political science at the University of Houston.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke won the opportunity to face off against Senator Ted Cruz in November.

Cruz ain't sweatin' it, though.

He released a little ditty of a campaign ad explaining why Beto can't win, that included criticisms of his stance on guns and open borders.

“We can get into name calling and talk about why the other person is such an awful guy, or we can focus on the big things we want to do for the future of our country,” O’Rourke responded.

“I don't think he (O’Rourke) did as well as he could have done. We saw Ted Cruz getting 85 percent of his primary vote, while O’Rourke only got 65 percent of his. That suggests that there aren't enough Democrats who know who he is and that creates a real problem,” said Rottinghaus.

It was a big election for women in Texas politics. Of the 50 women running for Congress in Texas, over half are advancing towards May runoffs or November showdowns.

Not all women fared well.

Kathleen Wall in District 2 may be having a bit of buyer's remorse after $6 million of her own money only netted her about 12,500 votes.

Ouch!

Instead we'll see Kevin Roberts and Dan Crenshaw battle it out in May for U.S. Representative Ted Poe's seat in Congress.

And finally, Republican John Culberson easily won his primary in the 7th district, but in a race where Democrats are convinced they have a chance, Democrats Lizzie Fletcher and Laura Moser will battle it out in a runoff.

"The real for the Democrats is that there are still more Republicans out there voting, and while the Republicans have kind of plateaued in terms of their numbers, it's definitely the case that Democrats are sneaking up in terms of total numbers,” Rottinghaus said.

So while Democrats came out to vote in record numbers in this Texas primary, Republicans made a strong enough showing to at least mildly stifle any excessive amount of blue enthusiasm.

Maybe next time, folks!