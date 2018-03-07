Trump stays firm on steel tariffs, while a presidential pardon may be needed at a Trump golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.— President Trump is certainly talking tough on his promise to raise tariffs by taxing imported steel if certain trade deals don't go his way.

"NAFTA is a disaster. We are renegotiating NAFTA. As I said I would," the president announced. "And if we don't make a deal I'll terminate NAFTA."

But even the GOP is pushing back at Trump on steel tariffs and igniting a global trade war.

And now Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn is resigning 'in the coming weeks' according to White House officials.

"You're punishing the American consumer and our allies," South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham warned. "You're making a huge mistake here."

American workers who depend on imported steel and aluminum are worried, too.

"We're going to lose a bunch of business, and it's probably not going to come back this way," KVF Quad Corporation General Manager Eric Davis suggested.

"Sure, there may well be some sort of retaliation," U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross admitted. The White House insists retaliation will be 'trivial.'

But enough about steel let's talk about 'seals.'

A Trump golf course has reportedly ordered presidential seal replicas to be used as tee markers on the course.

The problem is some say that would be for commercial use and illegal unless the president ordered and approved them.

It may take a presidential pardon to sort this out.

Meanwhile, the president weighed in on this year's Oscars.

After being the butt of many Tinseltown jokes, Trump shared one of his own tweeting "Lowest rated Oscars in history. Problem is, we don't have stars anymore - except your president (just kidding, of course!)"

Some aren't laughing, and feels that this shows Trump wants to be a 'star president.'

But to save American steel it may take a real lucky star to close the deal!