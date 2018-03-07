Two teen girls facing murder charges after man killed in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a 13-year-old and 15-year-old girl with capital murder after a man was found dead near the Greater Inwood area.

Howard Boston, 61, was shot and killed in the front yard of his home in the 5600 block of Hardwood Forest Dr. on Feb. 8. Investigators said the victim’s car was stolen from the driveway before being abandoned at the Garden City Apartments at 9601 W. Montgomery Road a short time later.

On Tuesday, deputies took the two suspects into custody and booked them into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspects’ identities have not been released due to their juvenile status.

