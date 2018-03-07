UH’s Kelvin Sampson earns American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honor
HOUSTON – University of Houston Men’s Basketball coach Kelvin Sampson was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year on Wednesday. In his fourth season at Houston, Sampson led the Cougars to one of their best seasons in more than 30 years, with a 24-6 record overall record.
The Coogs went 14-4 in American Athletic Conference play.
UH takes the court Thursday as a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, facing either Central Florida or East Carolina.
Rockets guard James Harden worked with Sampson during the coach’s time with the Rockets. Harden’s teammate, Eric Gordon, played for Sampson at Indiana.
Both posted congratulatory messages on Twitter.
Big-ups to Coach Sampson doing a hell of a job over there at @UHouston. Stay the course 🔐 pic.twitter.com/gV5oyVovb7
— James Harden (@JHarden13) March 7, 2018
Congrats to my college coach @CoachSampsonUH for winning Coach of the Year in the #Americanhoops conference. He just knows how to win!!
Good luck in the tourney!#FortheCity #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/m3WZAer0Pb
— Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) March 7, 2018
James Harden is a big fan of one of his former coaches, Kelvin Sampson. The Beard was on hand to watch UH beat UConn Sunday and says he’s proud of what Sampson has built with the Cougars. @UHCougarMBK @CoachSampsonUH @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/waqdIufdyT
— Mike Rosenhouse (@mikerosenhouse) March 5, 2018
