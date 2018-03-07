UH’s Kelvin Sampson earns American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honor

HOUSTON – University of Houston Men’s Basketball coach Kelvin Sampson was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year on Wednesday. In his fourth season at Houston, Sampson led the Cougars to one of their best seasons in more than 30 years, with a 24-6 record overall record.

The Coogs went 14-4 in American Athletic Conference play.

UH takes the court Thursday as a No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, facing either Central Florida or East Carolina.

Rockets guard James Harden worked with Sampson during the coach’s time with the Rockets. Harden’s teammate, Eric Gordon, played for Sampson at Indiana.

Both posted congratulatory messages on Twitter.