WATCH LIVE: Local law enforcement, U.S. Attorney general discuss recent human trafficking case

HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick along with several leaders from various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and victim service providers will participate are announcing a significant event related to a recent trafficking case as well as highlight the efforts of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance. Watch the livestream now on CW39.com.

The following people are expected to speak:

Ryan K. Patrick, U.S. Attorney (Southern District of Texas)

Michael Perkins, Special Agent in Charge (Department of State – Diplomatic Security Service)

Mary Magness, Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations)

James Jones, Assistant Chief –Special Investigations (Houston Police Department)

Jeff Watkins, Vice President of Global Initiatives (YMCA International Services)

Ruben Perez, Chief – Special Crimes Bureau (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Darryl Wegner, Assistant Special Agent in Charge (FBI)

Robin Mallett, District Director – Department of Labor (Wage and Hour Division)

Timeka Walker, Executive Director (United Against Human Trafficking)

