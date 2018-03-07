WATCH LIVE: Local law enforcement, U.S. Attorney general discuss recent human trafficking case

Posted 2:07 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 02:12PM, March 7, 2018

HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick along with several leaders from various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and victim service providers will participate are announcing a significant event related to a recent trafficking case as well as highlight the efforts of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance. Watch the livestream now on CW39.com.

The following people are expected to speak:

  • Ryan K. Patrick, U.S. Attorney (Southern District of Texas)
  • Michael Perkins, Special Agent in Charge (Department of State – Diplomatic Security Service)
  • Mary Magness, Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations)
  • James Jones, Assistant Chief –Special Investigations (Houston Police Department)
  • Jeff Watkins, Vice President of Global Initiatives (YMCA International Services)
  • Ruben Perez, Chief – Special Crimes Bureau (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)
  • Darryl Wegner, Assistant Special Agent in Charge (FBI)
  • Robin Mallett, District Director – Department of Labor (Wage and Hour Division)
  • Timeka Walker, Executive Director (United Against Human Trafficking)

