Bizarre behavior caught on camera: Tomball property owner said he can’t sell house because of neighbor

TOMBALL, Texas -- From messing with the locks, to breaking in and damaging parts of his house, Rodrigo Camos said for months, his 64-year-old neighbor, Dallas Rose Lott, has been terrorizing him, his property and anyone interested in buying.

Camos said Lott claims his property actually belongs to her.

"The keyholes are just filled with Crazy Glue and there's spray paint all over the doors and the walls. She comes in through the back gate and she cut this screen with knife so she has access to the pin that keeps this door locked," Camos said.

"Whenever there is a showing, she comes in and yells at the buyers. She's taken the 'For Sale' signs and ripped them off, throw them over the fence and just over to the street," Camos explained.

Lott has been caught on camera vandalizing his property several times, including taping over and spray-painting over the glass to conceal a surveillance camera's view of the front door.

As recently as Monday, she threatened to physically hurt him, swinging a club and yelling at him.

Camos said he bought the house on North Eldridge Parkway, renovated it and put it on the market in December. He's invested thousands of dollars in the process and the cost of the added damages, now, are only adding up.

"With these new damages, we're probably up to $3,500 or $3,600," Camos said.

Over the months, the house has had no luck selling and the threats have only escalated.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lott came home with the same club in her hand and began yelling obscenities at Camos, saying she now has the documents to prove she's the actual owner of this property.

But Camos isn't the only neighbor who Lott has issues with.

"We want to get her help. We want her to be taken somewhere and get her some help before something serious happens," neighbor Kevin Townson said.

While Camos would like to be able to finally sell his property, he's mostly concerned about her well-being and his safety.

"This is someone that is struggling and she's on her own. There's nobody there for her; no friends, no family, nobody. So I hope she can get some help," Camos said.