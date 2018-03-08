Busted! Man, woman wanted for felony drug charges arrested during Atascocita traffic stop

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop in the Atascocita area has resulted in the arrest of two suspects wanted for felony drug possession charges, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4.

The suspects were driving in the 6600 block of Atascocita Road when they were flagged down by a constable deputy.

The driver was identified as James Fletcher and the passenger as Haley Douglass, deputies said.

In addition, constable deputies allegedly found Fletcher to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and Douglas in possession of two controlled substances without a prescription.

Fletcher and Douglas were immediately arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Both suspects were denied bond.

