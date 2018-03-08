Caught on Camera: Two suspected thieves steal phones, tablets from Cypress store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 5 is searching for two men accused of stealing several electronics from a phone store in the Cypress area. Investigators said the suspects are wanted for felony theft charges after being caught on video.

The suspects — posing as actual customers — stole cellphones and electronic tablets on Feb. 13 around 2 p.m. at a business in the 8900 block of Fry Road, according to the constable’s office.

Constable deputies said the same suspects were involved in another felony theft at a different place of business located in the 3900 block of Fry Road.

The first suspect is 18 to 25 years old, a little under 6 feet tall and weighs between 120 to 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie. The second suspect is in his 20s, is slightly taller and weighs 180 to 250 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

