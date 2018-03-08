Cheerleaders exposed to mumps in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Getting sick is nothing to "cheer" about. Thousands of cheerleaders are being warned to watch for symptoms of mumps after being exposed to the virus at a recent competition in Dallas.

"It's primarily an infection of the salivary glands, you get swelling in your cheek, you get a little swelling under your jaw," said Dr. Melanie Mouzoon.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says one of the cheerleaders competing had the mumps and was contagious.

Mumps is a viral infection that can easily spread by someone coughing or sneezing.

In Harris County, there were seven mumps cases in 2017, and so far in 2018, there are two, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

"I think it's wise to know what the vaccination rate at your child's school is, and to make sure that you're up to date on your vaccines," said Mouzoon. "If you're notified that you've been exposed to mumps, it's a good idea to get another dose of the vaccine if you haven't had one recently. "

Usually kids get the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine twice by the time they are 6 years old, but still, even with the shot, you can catch the virus.

So far, no cases connected to the cheer competition have been reported in Texas.