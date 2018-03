Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— If you have found yourself saying that you need a break from social media lately, you are not alone.

More than half of users between the ages of 18 and 24 recently revealed they are 'seeking relief from social media.

Ironically, I’ve been saying the same thing for weeks.

After a while, it dawned on me how repetitive and frivolous social media really is.

Good thing I still have my Closing Comments lol!