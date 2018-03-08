HISD Board meets to dissect future job cuts and finding a new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's not back to school....but back to the drawing board for H.I.S.D. now that superintendent Richard Carranza is leaving the Bayou City for New York City.

The H.I.S.D Board of Education met Thursday night to sort out ending Carranza's contract and how to find a replacement.

"Would a reduction in force be necessary since Superintendent Carranza is leaving his position by week's end?" Stacy Rayon asked the Board. "Surely he won't be paid the remainder of his contract since he's breaking the contract voluntarily and kind of abandoning ship."

The Board also considered whether to appoint an interim replacement or conduct an immediate search for a permanent new superintendent.

Carranza's departure comes at a challenging time for the district as well.

The HISD Board of Education on Thursday approved a reduction in force for certain term- and continuing-contract employees.

Trustees approved the two annual reduction in force agenda items related to being able to execute a reduction in force of teachers and other campus-based employees, as well as certain central office employees who hold term and continuing contracts.

“Approving a RIF (reduction in force) is something we do every year, but this year is much different because our budget reality is such that we know our workforce will actually be reduced unlike anything we’ve seen in recent memory,” HISD Board of Education President Rhonda Skillern-Jones said. “We wanted to make this decision in the most responsible way possible and ensure we minimize the impact to classrooms.”