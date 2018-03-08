Hold the booze! Report says American consumers in 2017 spent $30 billion shopping while drunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A new study by finder.com says the average American spent an estimated $450 on drunk purchases last year, adding up to a whopping $30 billion.

What'd you buy?

The study claims Millennials might spend more on liquid courage, but Generation Xers impulse buy four times more after a few drinks.

Men are responsible for nearly $600 a year, whereas women spend half of that.

And don't think the retailers are fooled either. Marketwatch.com says a drunken demeanor is the reason for the convenient 9 p.m. flash sale, and when inebriated purchasing gets out of hand, there's an app for that!

The Drnk Pay app limits purchasing power based on the amount spent at the bar.

But hey, who are we to tell you how to spend your money. Enjoy!