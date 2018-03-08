It’s World Kidney Day: Meet the mother and son who share special bond and kidney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- World Kidney Day is today and it's also Kidney Awareness Month.

With nearly 115,000 Americans on the National Transplant Waiting List and 22 Americans dying every day while waiting for a transplant, the need for organs is vastly greater than the number of organs available through deceased donors.

Living organ donations help bridge this gap, serving as the fastest option with the best results to save a life now! The Living Bank works to educate the public on the benefits of living organ donation to ensure that more Americans become heroes and give the gift of life. Because 82% of these 1115,000+ people, alone, are waiting on a kidney, much of the Living Bank’s focus specifically surrounds living kidney donations.

Kathleen Wood and her son William know about the excruciating wait. Fortunately, Kathleen was able to donate her kidney to William, when he was only 6-yrs-old. They joined CW39's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about their special bond and why The Living Bank is truly life saving.

For more on The Living Bank click here.