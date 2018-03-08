La Marque Waffle House waitress honored for simple act of kindness of helping elderly man cut food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MARQUE, Texas - They say a picture is worth a thousand words and well, this one went viral because it shows how a simple act of kindness can go a long way!

Waitress Evoni Williams, 18, was honored Thursday for her kind act that was captured in a viral photo.

When an elderly customer on oxygen at the Waffle House mentioned his hands "don't work too good," another customer says without hesitation, Williams took his plate and began cutting up his ham.

No fanfare involved but such a heartwarming moment.

"That's just me. It just came from the heart. I would do it any other time," Williams said.

Now some call the waitress a hero.

Well, actually she's a Waffle House hero, and the mayor and city council of La Marque officially proclaimed March 8 as Evoni Williams Day!

"Kind of shocked, nervous, excited and happy at the same time," Williams described her emotions after being showered with surprises.

Then she was also surprised with a $16,000 scholarship to Texas Southern University!

"Thank you! I really appreciate it! It is amazing," Williams said.

"She's a wonderful, wonderful girl," her mom, Tamu, said. "Very, very caring and understanding. Not just here, with anybody."

As the customer who shared Williams' picture posted "when 'everything in this world seems so negative,' what a difference it makes when we take time to offer a helping hand."

Way to go Evoni!