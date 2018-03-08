Man with serious gunshot wound attempts to drive himself to hospital in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning after a 30-year-old man was injured in his car in the Homestead area.

Police responded to Tidwell Road near Dandy Street around 3:45 a.m. and found the victim sitting in his car with a gunshot wound. Investigators said the man had been shot at another location and was trying to get to the hospital.

The driver reportedly pulled over after spotting an Houston Fire Department ambulance, which already had a patient inside. A second ambulance was called to the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub hospital in serious but stable condition, investigators said.

