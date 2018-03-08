Pothole of the Day: Voss at Middlewood

Posted 3:27 PM, March 8, 2018, by

HOUSTON - This week's pothole is like the hangnail on the hand of Voss, between Westheimer and San Felipe.  The whole section is bad, but one monster of a pothole is causing drivers to swerve more than others.  Click on the video to see what dissatisfied drivers have to say about this one!