Spring breakers beware of what you’re diving into

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - If you're headed to the beach for Spring Break, listen up!

It's important to be wary of where you and your family are swimming.

According to Texas Beach Watch, several areas along the Texas coast are reporting high levels of fecal bacteria in the water.

In the Corpus Christi Bay area, there are several medium elevated levels, and a few high-level infected areas.

Lots of green, means clean. For the most part, Galveston County has been given the green light. Galveston Park Board's Coastal Zone Management says it cleans some 30 miles of the beach.

Despite their efforts, the areas of 57th and Seawall And Port Bolivar at Retilon Road and at O'Neil Road are all experiencing high level bacteria counts.

Fecal bacteria can enter the body through fresh cuts or tears in the skin and cause minor symptoms like diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Speaking of water safety, if you're headed to the beach, be aware of the flag warning system:

Green - means conditions are calm

Yellow - things are normal but stay alert

Red - unusual conditions like wind, large surf or strong current

Purple - indicate a jellyfish warning

Orange - talk to lifeguards about an environmental warning

Now that you're schooled on the facts, get out there and enjoy your break!