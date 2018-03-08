Star Wars fight club in Minnesota now has the force of nearly 6,000 members worldwide and counting!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. - The Force is strong with a Star Wars fight club in Minnesota!

Now we know…..first rule of fight club is you don't talk about fight club!

Well, the wannabe Jedi Knights do all their talking with their light sabers.

"We are a sport dedicated to the iconic weapon called the light saber," club co-founder Terry Birnbaum explained.

And once the guys are ready to duke it out....it's on!

"Our objective during our bouts is to hit each other, um, within the saber region," fighter Ryan Kappes revealed.

The club is called The Saber Legion.

What started as a backyard brawl hobby three years ago has now mushroomed into nearly 6,000 members worldwide.

"That started in my backyard," Birnbaum recalled. "And then from the backyard we started meeting in parks, and we started growing."

Each padded point of contact scores a point.

"Head point! Shoulder point! Wrist point! Shin point!" Kappes demonstrated.

But a word of warning to Jedi fighters: don't go to the dark side-- and that means the throat and groin are off limits!

So....think you've got what it takes to master a light saber?

Well, join the club!

Oh, and may the Force be with you!