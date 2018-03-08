Trump accepts invitation to meet with N Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A bombshell out of North Korea, but at least one that didn't that explode!

A South Korean official says North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un personally invited President Trump to meet with him for peace talk, and now Trump has accepted the invitation!

"President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization," South Korean delegation leader Chung Eui-Yong announced outside the White House Thursday night.

This will be the first time the two leaders will meet face-to-face.

Now, the world waits and watches to see if such a historic meeting really takes place and if it can actually lead to peace.