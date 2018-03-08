Women across country celebrate International Women’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Women across the world rallied in unison Thursday for International Women's Day, by demanding change in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Thousands of women locked arms in the streets of Spain, boycotting domestic tasks and calling for an end to unequal pay and precarious working conditions.

Houston's Rothko Chapel joined in on the action to give a voice to victims who were once silenced.

The Monument Quilt is a powerful piece of art handmade by survivors of sexual assault and abuse. The quilt consists of stories of survival and support from women across the country.

Dollmaker Mattel is making a big impact on young girls by debuting the "Shero" collection. The new collection features inspiring women, such as Amelia Earhart and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

From dolls to arches, a McDonald's in California flipped the script by turning their iconic "M" sign into a "W," showing love and support for women.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, it's a win for women!