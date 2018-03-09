🚨 WANTED: Crime Stoppers releases mugshots of 10 fugitives currently in Harris County

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshots of ten suspects accused of various crimes across the Houston area on Friday. These individuals are on the run from law enforcement after being charged with crime ranging from aggravated assault with a dead weapon, aggravated sexual assault to forgery.
The following fugitives are being featured for the month of Friday, March 9:
Patrick Chiles
W/M 10-30-70
5’09” / 155 lbs.
Blu / Bro
Aggravated Robbery-Over 65 or Disable
Warrant #1565286
Sugarland, TX
Joe Gipson
B/M 08-06-82
5’10” / 195 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Sexual-Deadly Weapon
Warrant #1559695
Houston, TX
Trireka Gray
B/F 11-03-92
5’05” / 125 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Forgery
Warrant #1540391
Houston, TX
Miguel Guzman
W/FM 09-01-78
5’11” / 1 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Assault-Family Member
Warrant #1556459
Houston, TX
Sparkle Johnson
B/F 03-17-77
5’05” / 125 lbs.
Bro / Bro
Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon
Warrant #1568945
Houston, TX
Letiticiah Lacey
B/M 01-07-65
5’01” / 141 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Forgery
Warrant #1550316
Houston, TX
Martin, Ray
W/M 12-03-71
6’01” / 157 lbs.
Grn / Bro
Forgery
Warrant #1541016
Houston, TX
Wualter Sosa
W/M 07-12-96
5’06” / 205 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Assault-Family Member
Warrant #1549829
Houston, TX
Lionel Thomas
B/M 04-23-71
5’10” / 250 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Failure To Comply as A Sex Offender
Warrant #1559228
Crosby, TX
Jason Thomlinson
B/M 07-26-89
6’02” / 150 lbs.
Bro / Blk
Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon
Warrant #1566531
Houston, TX
If you see something, say something!
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.
If you have any information about this crime, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston. You never have to give your name or any other identification information.
