🚨 WANTED: Crime Stoppers releases mugshots of 10 fugitives currently in Harris County

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshots of ten suspects accused of various crimes across the Houston area on Friday. These individuals are on the run from law enforcement after being charged with crime ranging from aggravated assault with a dead weapon, aggravated sexual assault to forgery.

The following fugitives are being featured for the month of Friday, March 9:

Patrick Chiles

W/M 10-30-70

5’09” / 155 lbs.

Blu / Bro

Aggravated Robbery-Over 65 or Disable

Warrant #1565286

Sugarland, TX

Joe Gipson

B/M 08-06-82

5’10” / 195 lbs.

Bro / Blk

Aggravated Sexual-Deadly Weapon

Warrant #1559695

Houston, TX

Trireka Gray

B/F 11-03-92

5’05” / 125 lbs.

Bro / Blk

Forgery

Warrant #1540391

Houston, TX

Miguel Guzman

W/FM 09-01-78

5’11” / 1 lbs.

Bro / Blk

Aggravated Assault-Family Member

Warrant #1556459

Houston, TX

Sparkle Johnson

B/F 03-17-77

5’05” / 125 lbs.

Bro / Bro

Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon

Warrant #1568945

Houston, TX

Letiticiah Lacey

B/M 01-07-65

5’01” / 141 lbs.

Bro / Blk

Forgery

Warrant #1550316

Houston, TX

Martin, Ray

W/M 12-03-71

6’01” / 157 lbs.

Grn / Bro

Forgery

Warrant #1541016

Houston, TX

Wualter Sosa

W/M 07-12-96

5’06” / 205 lbs.

Bro / Blk

Aggravated Assault-Family Member

Warrant #1549829

Houston, TX

Lionel Thomas

B/M 04-23-71

5’10” / 250 lbs.

Bro / Blk

Failure To Comply as A Sex Offender

Warrant #1559228

Crosby, TX

Jason Thomlinson

B/M 07-26-89

6’02” / 150 lbs.

Bro / Blk

Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon

Warrant #1566531

Houston, TX

If you see something, say something!

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston. You never have to give your name or any other identification information.

Read More Local Headlines:

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.