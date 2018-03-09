× 911 Calls released from Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. – Terror and confusion can be heard in the latest released Parkland 911 calls. February 14 started off as just another day at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School until shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, entered the building.

Less than 30 seconds later he started firing his weapons. “I think we got shots fired, possible shots fired, 1200 building,” said a 911 caller.

Shortly after Cruz’s attack began, 911 was flooded with calls.

Operator: "911, what is your emergency? Caller: Yes, I just got a call from Douglas High School, a female on the line is advising that there is a shooter at the school."

Documents detail confusion in police response to Parkland shooting Caller: The girl is saying she hears things in the hallway right now.” Operator: And that’s in the 1200 building that she’s hearing noises?” Caller: Correct.”

Eighty-one calls were made to 911 during the incident and 10 of them have been released, including this one where a mother left a message for her son, “I love you, I love you. It’s going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere? Can you play dead? You need to. If he shoots, you need to play dead.”

The shooting lasted for a total of six minutes leaving 17 people dead. Cruz appeared in court Wednesday and withdrew his not guilty plea, and he is now refusing to enter a plea.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday, March 14th, exactly one month from his attack on the high school.

Also released was the radio transmission between law enforcement, including the School Resource Officer, Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who’s been shamed for staying outside the building.

Peterson’s lawyer insists his client did nothing wrong, and he thought the gunfire was happening outside, but in his recording, he already had his attention on the building where the shooting was taking place. “Possible shots fired! We also heard it over by – inside the 1200 building,” Peterson said.

He even warned first responders to stay away, “Do not approach the 12 or 1300 building. Stay at least 500 feet away at this point,” Peterson said.

Peterson has since retired. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has said it wants to release the surveillance video, but that decision is ultimately up to a judge.