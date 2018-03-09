× HPD: Aggravated robbery suspect ditches stolen vehicle, escapes on foot in Third Ward

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a robbery suspect who got away on foot after a car chase near Third Ward Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Anita and Tierwester streets where an officer spotted a man driving a vehicle that was reportedly stolen during an aggravated robbery that took place on Feb. 24.

Police said officers attempted to stop the driver, but the suspect began traveling west on Anita.

In an attempt to stop the driver a second time, the officer began walking towards the car when the man jumped out of the vehicle and started running.

Police later searched for the suspect using a K-9 officer and helicopter but were unsuccessful, according to investigators.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.