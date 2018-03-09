Class Acts: Houston students ready their robot for competition in Vietnam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, TX - Arturo Joya and Bryce Wagoner are gearing up to represent the International Leadership of Texas, Katy-Westpark High School at the SRobot Competition in Vietnam next week.

The pair of students admit their robot isn't perfect yet, but they're fine tuning it.

"The whole process of engineering, going from scratch to then coming up with a big product, whether big or small, it's still big because you put your effort into it," Joya said.

This is the first time ILTexas students will compete internationally in robotics.

"It's just fabulous," Wagoner said. "It's a gift from this school. It's a gift from Longwell Digital. I can't even begin to explain how excited I am and how grateful I am to the people that made this happen."

International Leadership of Texas is a free public charter school, with campuses in the Houston and Dallas/Fort-Worth areas. The learning model is based off multilingual education for all students, as well as teaching from a global perspective.

