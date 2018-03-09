Daylight savings time is upon us, Florida says no

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The daylight-saving switchover is upon us once again and love it or hate it, it served a purpose at one point.

But one state is saying NO!

Florida has had enough. It took less than a minute for the state senate to approve the "Sunshine Protection Act," that proposes after this next spring forward, they're done.

Until we all conform to oust the change for good, there are a few things sleep Doctor Michael Bruce suggests.

“I ask them to go to bed just about 15 minutes earlier two to four days ahead of the time change, this helps people their body sort of readjust,” said Dr. Bruce.

The good doctor also suggests pillow sprays, black-out curtains, dimmable lights, and avoiding screens – both T V. and the mobile variety.

One last tip to fall asleep earlier Sunday night. Try counting backwards from 300 by 3's.

“It's mathematically so complicated you can't think of anything else, and it's so doggone boring, you're out like a light,” explains Dr. Bruce.