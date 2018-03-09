Flix Fix: A Wrinkle in Time, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Gringo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Disney’s latest big budget film A Wrinkle in Time debuts this weekend, but can this family friend conjure up the same success as Black Panther? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews that fantasy film starring Reese Witherspoon and Oprah, plus sits down with lead actress Storm Reid about the important themes of A Wrinkle in Time.

Also new in theaters this weekend is horror movie sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night and action/comedy Gringo with David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron. If none of the week's new releases interest you then head to the 14th Annual Houston Jewish Film Festival which has a diverse lineup of shorts, documentaries and every genre in feature films.

