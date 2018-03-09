Harvey homeowners and businesses in Fifth Ward get much-needed cash support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - With so many Houstonians still dealing with a Harvey hangover, some genuine relief was handed out Friday in the form of a disaster recovery grant check.

"The primary purpose was to get businesses back on their feet, help homeowners get back into their homes, and we really just owe so much gratitude to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas for providing this opportunity for us to partner with them on this initiative," Allegiance Bank Vice-President/Fair Banking Officer Marcus Vasquez announced.

Some 32 homeowners, seven businesses and three community groups received a nice payout, to the tune of $382,000 bucks overall from Allegiance Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

And Allegiance Bank went even further in helping H-town get back on its feet.

"Another $2.25 Million dollars was made available to assist small business," executives proclaimed.

Homeowners who've been barely hanging on welcome this cash assistance with open arms!

"We've struggled with the challenges of Hurricane Harvey, and we've always needed the assistance," Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation President & CEO Kathy Flanagan Payton said. "And so, they've stepped right up and stepped right in to help us make a difference and help families in this area."

"At any rate, I'm still waiting for my insurance to kick in," one homeowner told the group assembled on Friday.

"The Fifth Ward Redevelopment Corporation was very involved with the recovery efforts here in the Houston area," Vasquez explained. "So, we're here to recognize that and to kind of have a small presentation and to celebrate what's been accomplished."

"It's great!" Flanagan Payton added. "Texas has a warm heart, and so we're just one big happy Texas."

And getting back to business everyday!