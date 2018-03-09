× Pearland High School student arrested after gun found in backpack, police say

PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland High School student is in police custody Friday after a firearm was found in the teen’s backpack, according to investigators.

The unauthorized firearm was discovered after someone submitted a Crime Stoppers tip.

At no time was the firearm removed from the student’s backpack, police said.

The student has been taken into custody by Pearland police, who also recovered the weapon.

Investigators said there are no threats to the school or the students on campus at this time.