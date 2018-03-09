Two people shot in crossfire after man pulls out gun during argument near Midtown, police say

HOUSTON — Investigators are still searching for an alleged gunman accused of hitting two bystanders while firing his weapon during an argument near Midtown, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Fannin Street around 11 a.m. on Dec. 23. Investigators said the victims were in the area as the suspect and another male had a verbal altercation that turned physical. The suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the other man, but ended up striking the victims instead.

Investigators said the suspect escaped the scene, running west on Fannin Street. The suspect was observed inside a restaurant prior to the assault and captured on surveillance video, according to the police department.

Police are searching for a man in his late 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a maroon hooded sweat shirt with “ Arizona State” printed on the front, red bandanna across his mouth, one black glove, blue jeans and red tennis shoes. The suspect is known to frequent restaurants and gas stations near the area of the shooting, police said.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Read More Local Headlines:

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.