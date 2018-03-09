Woman bites deputy, drives off with 3 children, rams two sheriff’s vehicles after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON, La. - A woman who bit a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's officer during an earlier struggle slammed into two Sheriff’s Office vehicles after a wild police chase Thursday morning.

The unidentified driver was reported missing along with her three children around 2 a.m. by her husband, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies located the woman, and a struggle ensued.

The woman bit a deputy before driving off with her three children, ages 4, 6, and 13.

Concerned for the safety of the children, deputies did not pursue the woman at that time, according to the JPSO.

The 4 and 6-year-old children later showed up at a local hospital after a bystander saw the woman kick the children out of her vehicle and drive away.

Around 6 a.m., deputies once again spotted the woman's silver Chevrolet SUV, and this time, they did pursue her vehicle, according to the JPSO.

The woman hit two police vehicles before turning down a dead-end street, where officers used their vehicles to block the SUV in.

The 13-year-old was removed from the vehicle safely and the woman was arrested without further incident, according to the JPSO.

No deputies were seriously hurt in either incident.