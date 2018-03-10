× Family of four displaced after house fire in NE Houston, fire investigators say

HOUSTON — A family of four home caught on fire in northeast Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Eastex Fire Department along with HFD responded to a house fire near Hartwick Road around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy large flames coming from a one-story home and a pickup truck in front of the home.

Fire investigators say the house is a total loss. The family was inside the home at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

The Harris County Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.