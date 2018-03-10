× HCSO: Intoxicated driver runs red light, kills driver’s father in Hidden Valley

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident in Hidden Valley Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and West Mount Houston Road.

According to deputies, the driver of a dark-colored Hyundai refused to stop at a red light and slammed into the passenger side of a black Lincoln Town Car.

The driver of the Town Car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected survive, deputies said. The driver’s father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver of the Hyundai was uninjured and showed signs of intoxication.

The driver of the Hyundai refused to take sobriety tests at the scene and is in custody for intoxication manslaughter, deputies said.