HFD: Food business catches on fire after employee leaves fryer on in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — A downtown Houston tofu food business caught on fire early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire around 12:45 a.m. at Houston Calco Inc. market in the 2400 block of Dallas Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke coming the business. According to fire investigators, an employee accidentally left the fryer on causing the building to catch on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and save the building. There were no reported injuries.