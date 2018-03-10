× HPD: 14-year-old stabbed multiple times in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times in southwest Houston Friday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of Westpark Drive.

According to police, the teenager was walking in the parking lot of a strip mall when he was approached by a light-colored Sedan.

Multiple people exited the vehicle and confronted the teenager, police said. A juvenile pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager multiple times.

The juvenile and the other suspects fled the scene, police said. The teenager was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.