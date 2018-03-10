Montgomery County Animal Shelter sends dogs to Michigan for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas --- Local animal welfare groups have stepped in to help relieve overcrowding at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.

Ever since Hurricane Harvey, shelters have seen an increase in the number of animals coming in. “Right now, in our shelters here in Montgomery County, and it’s just the beginning of March, we've got 499 animals, and we only handle Montgomery County. We have 458 dogs 41 cats, and we aren't even close to cat season,” said Troy Ita.

The maximum capacity of the shelter is three hundred and fifty animals. On Saturday, Houston PetSet sent a bus load of dogs to two animal rescue organizations in Michigan to be adopted into new families. “The bus will go all the way from Montgomery County to Michigan, and that’s where the animals will be taken off the bus to their new homes. We have a vet tech on the bus and two drivers,” said Tena Lundquist Faust, the Co-President of Houston PetSet.

To move this many animals, it cost around four thousand dollars. But for these pet lovers no price is too high for our furry friends.