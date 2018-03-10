Houston Strong: Students spend Spring Break helping Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- While many students shy away from hard work during their spring break vacation, others use their spring academic recess to serve a great purpose.

The United Negro College Fund program is hosting an Alternative Spring Break for nearly sixty Gates Millennium Scholars on Mar. 11 to Mar. 16. Gates Scholars will help rebuild Hurricane Harvey-damaged areas and homes around Houston.

“The extent of Hurricane Harvey’s devastating impact on families and communities within Houston is well-documented...we see it in our news feeds daily. We have the option to be comfortable in our own reality or roll up our sleeves, serve and be a positive light for the families, and communities impacted. We chose to serve, it’s in our DNA and it is a responsibility we have and one we do with great pride,” said Kelvin Harris, Director of UNCF’s Leadership Development Programs. “As recipients of the Gates Millennium Scholarship, it is expected that Scholars use their gifts, talents, and privileges to give back and impact the lives of others.”

Gates Scholars will participate with organizations such as Rebuilding Together Houston, the Houston Food Bank, GardenKids of Kemah and United Methodist Church.

For more information, visit www.gmsp.org.