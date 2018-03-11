HPD: Man shot and killed at an apartment complex in southwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A man was gunned down late Saturday night at an apartment complex in southwest Houston and police are looking for the shooter.

It all started with some sort of altercation with three men who were sitting in their parked car in the parking lot of the Windswept Garden Apartments.

HPD homicide investigator Christopher Elder says, "When a black truck approached them, parked behind the vehicle. Then two males exited that black truck, one went to the driver side and one to the passenger side, and the suspect on the passenger side ordered our victim out of the car. As soon as the victim got out of the car, the suspect fired three to five shots instantly killing our victim."

According to investigator,s after the victim was shot to death, the suspects jumped back in their truck and sped off.

Houston police continues to talk to witnesses and the other guys who were in the car, to try and figure out a motive for the deadly shooting.

Police are asking if you have any information on this case to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.