Pedestrian struck and killed by Metro train; is there a problematic blind spot?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A man was killed by a Metro light rail train at Harrisburg and Nagle in downtown Houston late Saturday night.

Residents and commuters in the area say they aren't surprised this happened, because where the person was struck has a dangerous blind spot .

Houston resident Ricky Gentle says, "I feel that they should put another stop right there where the train can see the people and the pedestrians can see the train coming, because if that's a blind spot you know many more people are going to get hurt in that very spot now.

Folks also think more staff along the tracks could help out as well.

Police are still trying to figure out why the pedestrian was on the railroad tracks in the first place, but in the meantime, officials say to be careful when crossing anywhere on the tracks and to always use a crosswalk.