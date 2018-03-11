President Trump rallies in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOON TOWNSHIP, Penn. - President Donald Trump traveled to Pennsylvania Saturday to help campaign for Congressional Candidate Rick Saccone. “Do me a favor get out on Tuesday vote for Rick Saccone and we can leave right now,” said Trump.

Shortly after endorsing Saccone he pivoted and began to discuss his own agenda. Lately he has been pushing for the death penalty for drug dealers and praising other countries already imposing it. He said the only way to solve our drug problem is to be tough and he believes the u-s should consider similar penalties. “I think it's a discussion we have to start thinking about don't you agree? I don't know if we're ready. I don't know if this country's ready for it, but I think, Rick, I think it's a discussion that we have to start thinking about,” Trump said.

He went on to comment on the deal he offered the democrats regarding DACA. “DACA, they're here. They're good people. The democrats are trying to not do so. I offered a deal that was so good you can't refuse, right? Like the mob pictures. I give you a deal that's so good you can't refuse,” Trump explained.

No surprise the Dems turned down the offer. At one, point Trump even mocked the idea of being "Presidential." “Remember I used to say how easy it is to be presidential? But you'd all be out of here right now. You'd be so bored,” said Trump.

He couldn't leave without giving voters a preview to his reelection campaign for 2020. “We can't say make America great again as I already did that. Right? But our new slogan when we start running in, can you believe it? Two years from now? Is going to be ‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point,” said Trump.