Thieves steal ATM from Harris County Courthouse Annex in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - You won't believe this smash and grab in southeast Houston. Some really brazen criminals decided they wanted to steal the ATM machine from none other than the Harris County Courthouse Annex Office!

According to the Precinct 6 Constables, around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a nearby witness heard some commotion, looked out her window and saw something being dragged down the street behind a truck. That's when she called authorities

Sgt. Alfredo Soto says, "Unbelievable! Especially at a county building. We would never expect this!"

Investigators are reviewing video surveillance of the smash and grab in hopes of finding these crooks. If they do, they'll have a different kind of court appearance awaiting them.