Beyonce, Jay-Z to light up NRG Stadium in upcoming OTR II tour

HOUSTON — Houston’s hometown girl Beyonce and her hubby, Jay Z, are coming back to H-Town for another world tour. Hubby and wife are joining forces onstage again for the newly-announced OTR II stadium tour.

Kicking off June 6th in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America, making its way to the Bayou City on Sept. 15.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting March 19th at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For performances going on sale on March 19 in the US and Europe, Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets beginning March 14 at noon through March 17 at 5 p.m. (Citi pre-sale in Paris ends March 16 at 6 p.m.) For concerts in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Poland, Citi cardmembers may access tickets starting Monday, March 19th at noon through Thursday, March 22 at 5 p.m prior to the general on-sale on March 23. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.

Beginning March 14 at 9 a.m in North America and 10 a.m in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly-anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

