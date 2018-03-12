× Friendswood PD: Suspect makes mad dash across busy roadway after found with drugs during traffic stop

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Three people were arrested, one after fleeing into a busy roadway, after the trio were caught in a vehicle hauling drugs, according to the Friendswood police.

A vehicle with illegal tint was driving next to a police officer in the 3400 block of FM 528 at 6:38 p.m. Saturday.

The officer was unable to see into the front and rear windows and decided to pull the vehicle over.

Once stopped, the officer approached the vehicle and attempted to use her flashlight to see inside, but was still unable to see through the darkly-tinted windows. She asked the driver, 30-year-old Brittny Nicole Searle, to roll down all of the windows as a safety precaution and observed three people inside the vehicle.

Officers said the driver could not find her driver’s license and appeared to be extremely nervous. When asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, the driver looked at the passenger and claimed there was nothing that she knew of and gave consent to search.

The officer observed the front seat passenger, Gabrielle Rene Searle, tightly gripping a backpack. The 27-year-old had an outstanding Galveston County warrant for theft of a firearm, and just before the officer told her she was going to be detained, the woman took off running across FM 528 through heavy traffic.

After being captured, the officer searched the backpack and found nine Xanax pills, marijuana and 13.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Gabrielle Searle also had a Texas ID card that did not belong to her, police said. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention. Her bond was set at $21,000.

Brittny Searle’s purse contained 1.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and her bond was set at $5,000.

The back seat passenger was taken to the Friendswood city jail on an unknown charge and has been since released.